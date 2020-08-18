18-year-old killed in Aiken County accident
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says an 18-year-old was killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon.
Coroner Darryl Ables identified the victim as Morgan Douthitt.
The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Whiskey Road near Midway Circle.
Douthitt was the passenger in a car driven by an 18-year-old male when the car ran off the side of the road and overturned several times.
Douthitt, Ables said, was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
