Advertisement

18-year-old killed in Aiken County accident

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says an 18-year-old was killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says an 18-year-old was killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says an 18-year-old was killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Darryl Ables identified the victim as Morgan Douthitt.

The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Whiskey Road near Midway Circle.

Douthitt was the passenger in a car driven by an 18-year-old male when the car ran off the side of the road and overturned several times.

Douthitt, Ables said, was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family seeking justice after man shot during traffic stop in Screven County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
On Aug. 7, 2020, at 9 p.m., it was a broken rear car light that would lead to a broken Lewis family.

News

Families grieve lives of three teenagers lost in Walton Way car accident

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Nick Proto
Debris remains, leftover from the car where three teens lost their lives last night, and now their families are left numb, wondering what comes next.

News

Some Columbia County residents oppose two new apartment complexes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Plans for two new housing projects in Columbia County are getting a lot of push back from neighbors.

News

IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon falls victim to pandemic cancellation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Organizers for the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon announced it will not take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021.

Latest News

News

IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon falls victim to pandemic cancellation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Organizers for the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon announced it will not take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021.

News

AU Health finds an analog way to help struggling COVID-19 healthcare staff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
You may have heard about pen pals forming during this pandemic between kids, people in different countries, even nursing home patients.

News

Grovetown residents can still participate in 2020 Census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
City of Grovetown residents who haven’t responded to the 2020 Census will have the chance to do so this week.

News

Why kids should get shots before returning to classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to data from the CDC, fewer childhood vaccines were given nationwide from January to April compared to that same time in 2019.

News

Online learning woes, UNC outbreak and other education updates

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here's a quick look at some of our top education stories today.

News

Three teens killed in single-car crash

Updated: 5 hours ago