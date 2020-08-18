18-year-old killed in Aiken County accident

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says an 18-year-old was killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Darryl Ables identified the victim as Morgan Douthitt.

The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Whiskey Road near Midway Circle.

Douthitt was the passenger in a car driven by an 18-year-old male when the car ran off the side of the road and overturned several times.

Douthitt, Ables said, was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.