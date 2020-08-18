Advertisement

128 mobile testing clinics available through Oct. 13 in South Carolina

By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking to get tested for COVID-19 in South Carolina? Here are the mobile clinics being offered through the middle of October. 

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics to make testing available in communities across the state.

Currently, there are 128 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly.

Numbers of clinics in CSRA counties:

Aiken - There are no clinics currently scheduled in this county.

Allendale -3

Barnwell - 3

Edgefield - 2

McCormick - 2

Orangeburg - 8

Saluda - 2

Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

South Carolinians can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 227 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

