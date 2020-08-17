Advertisement

What’s the difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting?

(WDTV)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the November election less than 80 days away, many voters have questions about mail-in voting versus absentee voting.

Lynn Bailey, executive director of Richmond County's Board of Elections, says absentee ballots are what most of us are accustomed to.

To get one, you have to apply for it. Once you apply and are verified, you are sent a ballot in the mail. Both Georgia and South Carolina provide absentee ballots.

Mail-in voting is something only nine states do, plus Washington, D.C. 

Registered voters are automatically mailed a ballot without having to apply for one.

