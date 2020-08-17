Advertisement

University of South Carolina students return to Columbia

Mask-wearing students were joined by family members as they began moving on campus at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Mask-wearing students were joined by family members as they began moving on campus at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at the university of South Carolina are back on campus.

Families masked up over the weekend to move students into their new housing.

The university extended the move-in process to six days rather than the usual two or three to help with crowds and social distancing.

Most school employees, parents and students say it’s been a smooth and positive experience.

"I've been waiting for this day for all my life. Honestly, since I was 5 years old, I was a fan of South Carolina, so I'm just so happy to be here honestly," said Connor Beaule.

USC officials say if someone in university housing starts showing coronavirus symptoms or tests positive, there are rooms set aside for them to quarantine in where they’ll have virtual check-ins with advisers and meals delivered.

