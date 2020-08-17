‘There has got to be a different protocol’: This woman waited weeks for COVID-19 results

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is sharing her experience after getting tested for COVID-19.

She said she waited weeks to get her results and the whole time, waited in isolation.

In mid-July, Carol King said she wasn’t feeling well.

“I presented with a headache, the coughing all the symptoms but they still sent me home,” said King.

After being tested at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, she was asked to stay at home in case she were to have COVID-19.

“They discharge me because I didn’t have a positive test,” said King.

But little did she know, she would be waiting a long time for those results. Twenty days to be exact.

“By then, I was really, really ill. I had to go back to the emergency room, and that is when I was admitted to the hospital,” said King.

King said she spent five days in the ER and she said more rapid testing would of helped her fight her COVID-19 battle a lot sooner.

“Some of this here, I think it is avoidable. There has got to be a different protocol, so people will know their results right away when they present themselves to the emergency room,” said King.

King said for those experiencing just a few symptoms, she advises them to seek medical attention.

“COVID is dangerous and deadly. So, I would say if you have to keep going, I would advise you to please go,” said King.

Building up her immune system, King said has played a vital role in staying healthy.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.