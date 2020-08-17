Advertisement

‘That’s a slap in the face of the black people.’ Protesters gather calling for the removal of Louisville slave market

By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Louisville has approved to move the slave market, but protesters gathered downtown, saying moving it is simply not enough. James Ivery, the protest organizer, says the area hosts dark memories for him.

“I saw this thing at the age of 4. It looked like something you could come up here and play with. And I asked her, ‘can I go up there and play’ and she said no,” said Ivery. “And I said, ‘why big mama?’ She said, ‘that’s where they used to sell colored people.’ And that thing stuck in my mind from that day to this one.”

Ivery says the city has four weeks to get rid of the structure before protesters will begin a boycott in Jefferson County.

“If they don’t move it in a timely manner, we will be having a boycott of this whole county. And no money will move in this county until this thing is gone,” said Ivery.

The city anticipates legal hurdles due to the fact the market house is a registered national historic place.

“It’s not erasing history. They want to hold on to the past, and we’re trying to move forward. This is a disgrace,” says protester and president of the Washington County NAACP, James Neal.

Those at the protest say they won’t hesitate to start the boycott given the history of the structure. They say relocating it is not a solution.

“That’s a slap in the face of the black people in this community and that’s not going to happen. Period,” said Ivery.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters gather to raise awareness to child sex trafficking

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Dozens of protesters met at the Augusta Common carrying signs and chanting in a march to end child exploitation on Sunday. Organizers say not enough people are aware of the problem, and are hoping to raise awareness.

News

Augustans rally behind the city’s Confederate monument

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Dozens of people gathered on the steps of Augusta’s Confederate monument, hoping a rally would discourage the city from taking steps to remove it. This comes one week after a counter protest to take down the monument.

News

Two dead after Barnwell County crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Two people are dead after a collision near the Barnwell/Bamberg County line Saturday night.

News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Shalimar Drive

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Richmond County Dispatch confirms they are on the scene of a shooting at the 5500-block of Shalimar Dr.

Latest News

News

One dead after motorcycle accident in Augusta

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle death that happened in Augusta early Sunday morning.

News

Gov. Kemp issues new executive order outlining updated COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Bradley Mullis and Mariah Congedo
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a new executive order on Saturday to replace his previous order. That order was set to expire Saturday evening at 11:59 p.m. This new order will take effect Sunday and last through August 31st.

News

Arrest made in Perry death investigation

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says murder suspect Dameun Sanders is now in custody.

News

‘My soulmate is gone. It’s just devastating’ Family holds vigil for Julian Lewis in Sylvania

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
It has been one week since Julian Lewis was shot and killed by a now-former Georgia State Trooper. Friends, family, and the community are still looking for answers.

News

Community holds vigil to mourn Julian Lewis

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT

News

GA Department of Driver Services launches mail-in/fax services for mature citizens

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
By August 1, Georgia drivers aged 64 and older will be able to renew or replace their driver’s license without visiting a DDS center in person.