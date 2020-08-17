Advertisement

Some Richmond County parents out of luck when it comes to laptops for students

Several thousand Richmond County students have been approved to get a laptop or internet device from the school district. But for the families who requested those devices after Aug. 3, they weren’t so lucky.
Several thousand Richmond County students have been approved to get a laptop or internet device from the school district. But for the families who requested those devices after Aug. 3, they weren’t so lucky.(David Precious / CC BY 2.0)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several thousand Richmond County students have been approved to get a laptop or internet device from the school district. But for the families who requested those devices after Aug. 3, they weren’t so lucky.

Eighteen thousand students in Richmond County have signed up to partake in the district’s online academy. Thirteen thousand of them asked the district to loan them computers.

“I have a laptop,” Richmond County parent Laena Stokes said. “The problem is, I also have a college student that is here. His campus is closed, so according to the rules for the virtual learning, my daughter would have to be on at a certain period at the same time that my son would have to be on a certain period.”

Any parent who requested devices during the first and second application wave were awarded them. But for the more than 1,800 parents who requested devices during the late application period -- they’re out of luck.

“I actually tried to register during the first period - the initial period, but the website was so loaded that I could never get the confirmation,” Stokes said.

The district sent an email to parents who weren’t given laptops. It says, “If you are able to access a device and internet connectivity, and you wish for your child to remain enrolled in the online academy, you do not need to do anything additional.”

Otherwise, parents like Stokes had two days to choose whether to withdraw their child from the online academy.

“I’m going to purchase another laptop,” Stokes said. “Just gonna have to. I just didn’t think that it would be safe enough to send her to school.”

It’s an added expense Stokes is going to have to dole out for this upcoming school year.

“That’s why I work,” Stokes joked.

But for parents who can’t get another laptop or internet connectivity, it seems their only choice is to send their child for face-to-face instruction.

Richmond County will be distributing devices throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Incident report shows broken tail light led to Screven County chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
A broken tail light is the reason why a state trooper pursued driver Julian Lewis on the night he was shot and killed, according to a Georgia State Patrol incident report.

News

Protesters show up at U.S. postal chief's North Carolina house

Updated: 3 hours ago
More than 100 protesters were there Sunday outside new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s home in Greensboro.

News

This man may know something about missing Georgia mother

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Shanon Ryan was arrested for lying to a federal officer.

News

Learn more about Georgia Gov. Kemp's latest executive order

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Georgia executive order allows local governments in counties that have reached a “threshold requirement” to require the wearing of masks on government-owned property.

Latest News

News

Several road closures across the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

A look at latest racial protests in Augusta region and elsewhere

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 a.m. (recurring).

News

One hospitalized after shooting in Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Grovetown official resigns after flubbed fine

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Deputies respond to second shooting of the day

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

1 person hurt in Augusta’s second shooting of the day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A shooting was reported at 11:24 a.m. in the 300 block of East View Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.