SEC releases conference only schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SEC has released their updated conference-only schedule. Georgia and South Carolina both share the same open week on October 31st. All times are still to be announced. The week-by-week schedule for the Bulldogs and Gamecocks is as follows:

Week 1 (September 26th)

Georgia at Arkansas

Tennessee at South Carolina

Week 2 (October 3rd)

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Week 3 (October 10th)

Tennessee at Georgia

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Week 4 (October 17th)

Georgia at Alabama

Auburn at South Carolina

Week 5 (October 24th)

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

Week 6 (October 31st)

Both teams have open week.

Week 7 (November 7th)

Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Week 8 (November 14th)

Georgia at Missouri

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Week 9 (November 21st)

Mississippi State at Georgia

Missouri at South Carolina

Week 10 (November 28th)

Georgia at South Carolina

Week 11 (December 5th)

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

