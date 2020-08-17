SEC releases conference only schedule
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SEC has released their updated conference-only schedule. Georgia and South Carolina both share the same open week on October 31st. All times are still to be announced. The week-by-week schedule for the Bulldogs and Gamecocks is as follows:
Week 1 (September 26th)
- Georgia at Arkansas
- Tennessee at South Carolina
Week 2 (October 3rd)
- Auburn at Georgia
- South Carolina at Florida
Week 3 (October 10th)
- Tennessee at Georgia
- South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Week 4 (October 17th)
- Georgia at Alabama
- Auburn at South Carolina
Week 5 (October 24th)
- Georgia at Kentucky
- South Carolina at LSU
Week 6 (October 31st)
Both teams have open week.
Week 7 (November 7th)
- Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)
- Texas A&M at South Carolina
Week 8 (November 14th)
- Georgia at Missouri
- South Carolina at Ole Miss
Week 9 (November 21st)
- Mississippi State at Georgia
- Missouri at South Carolina
Week 10 (November 28th)
- Georgia at South Carolina
Week 11 (December 5th)
- Vanderbilt at Georgia
- South Carolina at Kentucky
