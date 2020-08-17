Advertisement

SEC releases conference only schedule

(WITN)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SEC has released their updated conference-only schedule. Georgia and South Carolina both share the same open week on October 31st. All times are still to be announced. The week-by-week schedule for the Bulldogs and Gamecocks is as follows:

Week 1 (September 26th)

  • Georgia at Arkansas
  • Tennessee at South Carolina

Week 2 (October 3rd)

  • Auburn at Georgia
  • South Carolina at Florida

Week 3 (October 10th)

  • Tennessee at Georgia
  • South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Week 4 (October 17th)

  • Georgia at Alabama
  • Auburn at South Carolina

Week 5 (October 24th)

  • Georgia at Kentucky
  • South Carolina at LSU

Week 6 (October 31st)

Both teams have open week.

Week 7 (November 7th)

  • Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)
  • Texas A&M at South Carolina

Week 8 (November 14th)

  • Georgia at Missouri
  • South Carolina at Ole Miss

Week 9 (November 21st)

  • Mississippi State at Georgia
  • Missouri at South Carolina

Week 10 (November 28th)

  • Georgia at South Carolina

Week 11 (December 5th)

  • Vanderbilt at Georgia
  • South Carolina at Kentucky

