Road projects to cause closures this week in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heads up, drivers, for these projects that will cause road and lane closures this week in the CSRA:

Starting today, there will be a road closure along Lonergan Hulme Road in Appling for storm debris removal. The road will be closed from McZilkey Road to 1903 Lonergan Hulme Road. That's happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday, weather permitting.

Also starting today is a lane closure on Lewiston Road in Grovetown from William Few Parkway to Columbia Road. That's from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today through Friday. Crews say to expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.