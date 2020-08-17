Advertisement

Road projects to cause closures this week in CSRA

Avoid Lansing Road and 496 this weekend. The bridge over the road will be closed until Monday.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heads up, drivers, for these projects that will cause road and lane closures this week in the CSRA:

  • Starting today, there will be a road closure along Lonergan Hulme Road in Appling for storm debris removal. The road will be closed from McZilkey Road to 1903 Lonergan Hulme Road. That's happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday, weather permitting.
  • Also starting today is a lane closure on Lewiston Road in Grovetown from William Few Parkway to Columbia Road. That's from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today through Friday. Crews say to expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
  • Starting tonight, crews will start work on interstate 20 near Belair Road. The Georgia Department of Transportation says crews will work east one lane at a time. Construction will be done about two miles in both directions between Exits 194 and 196. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. It should last about two to three weeks.

