Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight roadie

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Make it three in a row on the road for Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s most popular driver won the Cup Series road course race at Daytona International Speedway.

He held off hard-charging Denny Hamlin following a late restart and notched his third consecutive victory away from ovals. The 24-year-old Elliott also won on road courses at Charlotte and at Watkins Glen last year. He got a bigger challenge than many expected down the stretch in his latest roadie.

Hamlin made it tight, but didn’t get close enough for a real scare. He finished second, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.

