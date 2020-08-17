Advertisement

Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight roadie

Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)(Terry Renna | AP)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Make it three in a row on the road for Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s most popular driver won the Cup Series road course race at Daytona International Speedway.

He held off hard-charging Denny Hamlin following a late restart and notched his third consecutive victory away from ovals. The 24-year-old Elliott also won on road courses at Charlotte and at Watkins Glen last year. He got a bigger challenge than many expected down the stretch in his latest roadie.

Hamlin made it tight, but didn’t get close enough for a real scare. He finished second, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gamecocks Host Tennessee to Open 2020 Football Season

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By UofSC Gamecocks
The University of South Carolina will open its 2020 football season at home on Saturday, Sept. 26, against the Tennessee Volunteers, it was announced this afternoon. The game time and the television network will be announced at a later date.

Sports

Bulldogs Travel to Arkansas for 2020 Season Opener

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By UGA Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs will kick off the 2020 football season against Arkansas on Sept. 26 in Fayetteville, Ark., according to the Southeastern Conference, which announced openers for all 14 member schools Monday afternoon.

Sports

Tyler Strafaci Captures 2020 U.S. Amateur Title

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By GT Yellow Jackets
Surviving his fourth straight match that went the distance, Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci joined the names of his teammate, 2019 champion Andy Ogletree, and Yellow Jacket legends Bobby Jones and Matt Kuchar on the Havemeyer Trophy, outlasting SMU junior Charles “Ollie” Osborne 1-up Sunday night in the 36-hole championship match of the 120th United States Amateur Championship.

Sports

NABC to give college hoops players voice with new coalition

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
The National Association of Basketball Coaches is creating a coalition of players to provide feedback on a variety of issues in the latest example of student-athletes gaining a greater voice both on and off the court.

Latest News

Sports

Lakeside shows off volleyball safety at tri-meet

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Columbia County does not have a capacity limit for athletic events, but does have a mask requirement for all spectators. Very few, if any, were not wearing a mask at all times.

Sports

Stafford, Smart endow new social justice program for UGA athletics

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT
|
By UGA Bulldogs
The University of Georgia Athletic Association has launched an ambitious program that seeks to implement strategic initiatives in the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice, according to an announcement Friday by UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity.

Sports

Jackets’ Strafaci Advances to U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
|
By GT Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci won twice Thursday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 120th United States Amateur Championship, eliminating a pair of University of Arkansas players and surviving an unusual finish to his round of 16 match against the Razorbacks’ Segundo Oliva Pinto.

Sports

5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
The NFL’s longest-serving on-field official was among five who have opted to take a leave of absence for the 2020 season.

Sports

Charleston Southern suspends 2020 football

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Charleston Southern is suspending its 2020 football season. The school is part of the Division I Big South Conference and competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Sports

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace adds another sponsorship deal

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT
|
Bubba Wallace keeps adding to his NASCAR portfolio. NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver announced a multiyear partnership with technology company DoorDash.