Qualifying begins today for Richmond County school elections

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Qualifying for the Richmond County Board of Education election starts today.

This is for Districts 1, 4, 5, 8 and 10.

Qualifying will be held in the Board of Elections office on Telfair Street until Friday at noon.

These offices are nonpartisan and will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

A runoff, if necessary, will be held Dec. 1.

For additional information on qualifying for Richmond County Board of Education, contact the Board of Elections Office at 706-821-2340 or visit http://www.augustaga.gov/boe.

