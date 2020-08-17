Qualifying begins today for Richmond County school elections
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Qualifying for the Richmond County Board of Education election starts today.
This is for Districts 1, 4, 5, 8 and 10.
Qualifying will be held in the Board of Elections office on Telfair Street until Friday at noon.
These offices are nonpartisan and will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
A runoff, if necessary, will be held Dec. 1.
For additional information on qualifying for Richmond County Board of Education, contact the Board of Elections Office at 706-821-2340 or visit http://www.augustaga.gov/boe.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.