Protesters gather to raise awareness to child sex trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of protesters met at the Augusta Common carrying signs and chanting in a march to end child exploitation on Sunday. Organizers say not enough people are aware of the problem, and are hoping to raise awareness.

“I think that’s a misconception. People think that it doesn’t happen right here. That is doesn’t happen in the US let alone Augusta, Georgia, because it does,” said organizer April McFadden.

The protest was put on in cooperation with Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit aimed to rescue children who are sold into trafficking. McFadden says the organization has recently rescued their 4,000th child.

Organizers say they plan to hold more demonstrations in coming weeks, hoping to give a voice to victims and survivors.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.