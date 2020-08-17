North Carolina crowds deliver a message to postmaster general

GREENSBORO N.C. - Crowds over the weekend held up signs in front of the U.S. postmaster general’s house in North Carolina.

They say they're concerned over his leadership and how it will impact mail-in voting for this year's presidential election.

More than 100 protesters were there Sunday outside new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s home in Greensboro.

Democratic leaders have asked the postmaster general to testify in an emergency hearing on Aug. 24.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is asking lawmakers to return to session this week to vote on the "Delivering for America Act."

it would prohibit the U.S Postal Service from implementing any new changes before the election

The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert “Mike” Duncan.

With heightened scrutiny of its operations, the agency is now requesting a temporary pre-election rate increase, from mid-October through Christmas, although not for first-class letters.

Trump said last week that he was blocking a $25 billion emergency injection sought by the Postal Service, as well as a Democratic proposal to provide $3.6 billion in additional election money to the states. The Republican president worries that mail-in voting could cost him reelection. The money for the post office is intended to help with processing an expected surge of mail-in ballots. Both funding requests have been tied up in congressional negotiations over a new coronavirus relief package.

On Saturday, Trump tried to massage his message, saying he supports increasing money for the Postal Service. He said he was refusing to capitulate to Democrats on other parts of the relief package, including funding for states weighed down by debt accumulated before the pandemic.

But the president’s critics were not appeased, contending that Trump has made the calculation that a lower voter turnout would improve his chances of winning a second term.

