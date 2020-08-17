Advertisement

Newlyweds donate dinner from reception canceled because of COVID-19 to Cleveland homeless shelter

Wedding dinner at Laura's Home (Source: The City Mission Facebook)
By WOIO News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A newlywed couple donated the meals from their wedding reception that was canceled due to the coronavirus to a Northeast Ohio homeless shelter.

Bride Melanie and groom Tyler visited The City Mission Laura’s Home, outfitted in their wedding gown and tuxedo, to deliver and serve the food and dessert over the weekend to families in need.

Laura’s Home, on Puritas Avenue in Cleveland, primarily benefits women and children in need of shelter and services.

