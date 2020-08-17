NABC to give college hoops players voice with new coalition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The National Association of Basketball Coaches is creating a coalition of players to provide feedback on a variety of issues in the latest example of student-athletes gaining a greater voice both on and off the court.

NABC executive director Craig Robinson says the coalition will meet quarterly and address the organization’s board of directors and NCAA committees. The coalition also will provide coaches and other NABC members with their own experiences in professional and personal development opportunities.

