More students in the CSRA are returning to school today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether in-person or from home, more students on both sides of the river are starting school today.

In McDuffie County, students are beginning the school year under a learn-from-home model.

In Columbia County, it's the first day of virtual learning for elementary students.

McCormick County is starting the school year under a mixture of learning from home and learning on campus. Two groups of students reporting to school on different days. Fridays will be a learn-from-home day. They will do this until Sept. 4.

