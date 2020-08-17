Advertisement

More students in the CSRA are returning to school today

By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether in-person or from home, more students on both sides of the river are starting school today.

In McDuffie County, students are beginning the school year under a learn-from-home model.

In Columbia County, it's the first day of virtual learning for elementary students.

McCormick County is starting the school year under a mixture of learning from home and learning on campus. Two groups of students reporting to school on different days. Fridays will be a learn-from-home day. They will do this until Sept. 4.

In South Carolina, McCormick County will start the school year with a hybrid model. Students will be learning in-person Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, students will learn from home while the school is cleaned.

