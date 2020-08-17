Advertisement

Grovetown city administrator resigns over EPD fine

A $10,000 fine led to a Grovetown administrator to tender his resignation, city officials said in a statement Monday morning.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
John Waller submitted his resignation, effective at the close of business on Aug. 17, 2020, after city officials were fined because a paperwork extension was not filed in connection with the $25 million wastewater treatment plant.

According to the city, Grovetown was fined $20,000 by the Environmental Protection Division for missing several deadlines. The fine could have been avoided through submitting a request for an extension, but it was not done.

The city says they’ve had delays on opening the plant because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Waller, the city says, failed to ensure the extension was filed.

The city was able to negotiate a lowered fine to $10,000.

“The City of Grovetown remains committed to be transparent in all that we do by keeping our citizens informed about all events, good or bad. Disciplinary and corrective actions are underway,” the city said in a statement.

