Advertisement

Greenville boy gets long awaited new heart!

By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jordan Twyman is out of surgery, according to his mother!

Crystal Campbell said Jordan came out of his open heart surgery Sunday evening and is recovering at Duke University Hospital.

Previous Story

Some good news for you, a 12-year-old from Eastern Carolina is headed back to Duke University Hospital to receive a new heart.

Jordan Twyman was born with Congenital Heart Disease and has had multiple surgeries throughout his life.

You may remember back in July when we met Jordan at a coming home celebration after he spent 57 days in the hospital.

Jordan made it home and was told by doctors to wait until they got the call that a new heart was ready for him.

Jordan’s mother, Crystal Campbell informed WITN that they received the call Saturday night around 11 o’clock, to come back to Duke University Hospital for Jordan to get his new heart.

Campbell said Jordan went into the 12 hour surgery this morning around 11:30 am.

To find out more about Jordan’s journey, he has a page on Facebook that you can follow called, Be Positive Heart For Jordan.

The link is below:

Be Positive Heart For Jordan

Previous Story

A 12-year-old in Greenville was finally able to come home Thursday after spending 57 days at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.

Jordan Twyman was born with Congenital Heart Disease and has had multiple surgeries throughout his life.

His family calls him a “heart warrior.”

Close family, the Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, took time out of their day Thursday to welcome this “heart warrior” home.

12 year old heart warrior returns home
12 year old heart warrior returns home(Amber Lake)

Jordan's mom says she's just glad to have her baby home.

She drove back and forth every single day from Greenville to Duke University Hospital to be with her son and support him during his stay in the hospital.

The family has a Go Fund Me page set up for Jordan, to help them with Jordan’s medical bills.

BPositive for Jordan

Jordan’s mom says anything helps, and she even offers advice for those who are also going through a similar situation.

Jordan is on the heart transplant list and until he gets that call he will stay in his home in Greenville with his family.

The family has also created a couple hashtags to allow people to follow Jordan's Journey.

#BePositiveHeartForJordan

#BePositiveJordan❤️

#ironman

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters show up at U.S. postal chief's North Carolina house

Updated: 9 minutes ago
More than 100 protesters were there Sunday outside new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s home in Greensboro.

News

Several road closures across the CSRA

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

One hospitalized after shooting in Augusta

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Grovetown official resigns after flubbed fine

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Deputies respond to second shooting of the day

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Latest News

News

1 person down in Augusta’s second shooting before noon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deputies and rescue crews responded just before midday Monday to a report of a shooting.

News

Grovetown city administrator resigns over EPD fine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A $10,000 fine led to a Grovetown administrator to tender his resignation, city officials said in a statement Monday morning.

News

‘There has got to be a different protocol’: This woman waited weeks for COVID-19 results

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WALB News Staff
A woman is sharing her experience after getting tested for COVID-19.

News

GA girl donates proceeds from mask-making business to charity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
People around the country are stepping up in different ways to help their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

American Heart Association gives $2,000 grant to Lakeside Middle for health equipment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Lakeside Middle School was awarded a $2,000 grant from the American Heart Association to help provide PE equipment.

News

Could arrested man hold clues to fate of missing Georgia mom?

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Florida man now behind bars-- after investigators say he may have been the last person to see a Georgia mother before she went missing.