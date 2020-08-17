Greenville boy gets long awaited new heart!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jordan Twyman is out of surgery, according to his mother!

Crystal Campbell said Jordan came out of his open heart surgery Sunday evening and is recovering at Duke University Hospital.

Some good news for you, a 12-year-old from Eastern Carolina is headed back to Duke University Hospital to receive a new heart.

Jordan Twyman was born with Congenital Heart Disease and has had multiple surgeries throughout his life.

You may remember back in July when we met Jordan at a coming home celebration after he spent 57 days in the hospital.

Jordan made it home and was told by doctors to wait until they got the call that a new heart was ready for him.

Jordan’s mother, Crystal Campbell informed WITN that they received the call Saturday night around 11 o’clock, to come back to Duke University Hospital for Jordan to get his new heart.

Campbell said Jordan went into the 12 hour surgery this morning around 11:30 am.

To find out more about Jordan’s journey, he has a page on Facebook that you can follow called, Be Positive Heart For Jordan.

A 12-year-old in Greenville was finally able to come home Thursday after spending 57 days at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.

Jordan Twyman was born with Congenital Heart Disease and has had multiple surgeries throughout his life.

His family calls him a “heart warrior.”

“Jordan was born with a Congenital Heart defect. He was born with interruption of the aortic valve. He was diagnosed when I was 20 weeks pregnant. He had open heart surgery at five days old. He had another open heart surgery at two years old. He had four procedures done. He just had his balloon procedure done on the 8th and things went kind of left so he had to get the LVAD put in until he awaits a new heart.”

Close family, the Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, took time out of their day Thursday to welcome this “heart warrior” home.

12 year old heart warrior returns home (Amber Lake)

“We are here to support the family of Jordan. It’s very important to us at the Pitt County Sheriffs Office to support our community and the youth in our community and we took time out today to support him during this time.”

Jordan's mom says she's just glad to have her baby home.

She drove back and forth every single day from Greenville to Duke University Hospital to be with her son and support him during his stay in the hospital.

The family has a Go Fund Me page set up for Jordan, to help them with Jordan’s medical bills.

Jordan’s mom says anything helps, and she even offers advice for those who are also going through a similar situation.

“Keep the faith. It may be hard and you may be discouraged but you can get through this.”

Jordan is on the heart transplant list and until he gets that call he will stay in his home in Greenville with his family.

The family has also created a couple hashtags to allow people to follow Jordan's Journey.

#BePositiveHeartForJordan

#BePositiveJordan❤️

#ironman

