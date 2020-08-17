Georgia district shuts down a third school due to COVID-19

CANTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Cherokee County, just north of Atlanta, a third school has shut down because of coronavirus.

The superintendent sent a letter to parents saying Creekview High School is closing after 25 cases were reported.

About 500 students are now in quarantine. Officials expect that number to rise as others wait for their test results.

The school will tentatively reopen in two weeks on Aug. 31.

As of Friday, the district says there were 122 positive cases, with almost 2,000 in quarantine.

The 42,000-student district is the site of a hard-hit high school where a widely shared photo showed dozens of maskless students posing together.

