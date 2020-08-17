Advertisement

Gamecocks Host Tennessee to Open 2020 Football Season

(WVLT)
By UofSC Gamecocks
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The University of South Carolina will open its 2020 football season at home on Saturday, Sept. 26, against the Tennessee Volunteers, it was announced this afternoon. The game time and the television network will be announced at a later date.

The Gamecocks have won three of the last four and six of the last 10 meetings with the Vols, and have recorded wins in five of the last six tilts at Williams-Brice Stadium. Six of the last eight meetings between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals have been decided by three points or less. The Sept. 26 meeting matches the 1942 contest that ended in an 0-0 tie as the earliest the two Eastern Division rivals have met in a season. The 2020 contest will mark just the third time the teams have met in September in a series that dates back to 1903.

Tennessee leads the overall series, 26-10-2, including a slim 9-7-2 advantage when the teams have played in Columbia.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp owns a 7-1 mark against Tennessee, matching his record against Vanderbilt as his best against any SEC opponent.

The remainder of the 2020 schedule will be announced this evening on SEC Network, beginning at 7 pm ET.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bulldogs Travel to Arkansas for 2020 Season Opener

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By UGA Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs will kick off the 2020 football season against Arkansas on Sept. 26 in Fayetteville, Ark., according to the Southeastern Conference, which announced openers for all 14 member schools Monday afternoon.

Sports

Tyler Strafaci Captures 2020 U.S. Amateur Title

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By GT Yellow Jackets
Surviving his fourth straight match that went the distance, Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci joined the names of his teammate, 2019 champion Andy Ogletree, and Yellow Jacket legends Bobby Jones and Matt Kuchar on the Havemeyer Trophy, outlasting SMU junior Charles “Ollie” Osborne 1-up Sunday night in the 36-hole championship match of the 120th United States Amateur Championship.

Sports

NABC to give college hoops players voice with new coalition

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
The National Association of Basketball Coaches is creating a coalition of players to provide feedback on a variety of issues in the latest example of student-athletes gaining a greater voice both on and off the court.

Sports

Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight roadie

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Make it three in a row on the road for Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s most popular driver won the Cup Series road course race at Daytona International Speedway.

Latest News

Sports

Lakeside shows off volleyball safety at tri-meet

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Columbia County does not have a capacity limit for athletic events, but does have a mask requirement for all spectators. Very few, if any, were not wearing a mask at all times.

Sports

Stafford, Smart endow new social justice program for UGA athletics

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT
|
By UGA Bulldogs
The University of Georgia Athletic Association has launched an ambitious program that seeks to implement strategic initiatives in the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice, according to an announcement Friday by UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity.

Sports

Jackets’ Strafaci Advances to U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
|
By GT Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci won twice Thursday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 120th United States Amateur Championship, eliminating a pair of University of Arkansas players and surviving an unusual finish to his round of 16 match against the Razorbacks’ Segundo Oliva Pinto.

Sports

5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
The NFL’s longest-serving on-field official was among five who have opted to take a leave of absence for the 2020 season.

Sports

Charleston Southern suspends 2020 football

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Charleston Southern is suspending its 2020 football season. The school is part of the Division I Big South Conference and competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Sports

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace adds another sponsorship deal

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT
|
Bubba Wallace keeps adding to his NASCAR portfolio. NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver announced a multiyear partnership with technology company DoorDash.