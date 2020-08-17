Advertisement

GA girl donates proceeds from mask-making business to charity

People around the country are stepping up in different ways to help their community during the coronavirus pandemic.
People around the country are stepping up in different ways to help their community during the coronavirus pandemic.(WTOC)
By WTOC News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -- People around the country are stepping up in different ways to help their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sa’Maya Harris is only 10-years-old. She says after hearing there was a need for masks, she decided to learn how to make them and start her own business.

“I was learning how to sew at that time,” Sa’Maya said. “And I asked my grandmother can you teach me how to sew masks? And she said are you sure? And I said yes.”

She began making them just a few months ago and with help from her mother and grandmother, she’s made over 100 masks for people across the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Sa’Maya says she shops for fabric weekly, and that it only takes her 15 to 20 minutes to make one mask. Whether it’s an adult or child, she says her masks are for everyone.

Sa’Maya is donating some of her proceeds to charity.

She says it feels good to help her community and give back.

“I believe if I give something to them, the offer will come back to me and that people are in need and I said ‘what better thing to do then give to them’.”

Sa’Maya says she plans on making masks during the school year as well and is thankful for the support she’s received.

Find out more about Sa’Maya’s business here.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deputies rush to site of 2nd Augusta shooting of the day

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Deputies and rescue crews responded just before midday Monday to a report of a shooting.

News

Grovetown city administrator resigns over EPD fine

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A $10,000 fine led to a Grovetown administrator to tender his resignation, city officials said in a statement Monday morning.

News

‘There has got to be a different protocol’: This woman waited weeks for COVID-19 results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WALB News Staff
A woman is sharing her experience after getting tested for COVID-19.

News

American Heart Association gives $2,000 grant to Lakeside Middle for health equipment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Lakeside Middle School was awarded a $2,000 grant from the American Heart Association to help provide PE equipment.

Latest News

News

Could arrested man hold clues to fate of missing Georgia mom?

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Florida man now behind bars-- after investigators say he may have been the last person to see a Georgia mother before she went missing.

News

Road projects to cause closures this week in CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Heads up, drivers, for these projects that will cause road and lane closures this week in the CSRA.

News

University of South Carolina students return to Columbia

Updated: 3 hours ago
Students at the university of South Carolina are back on campus.

Crime

One person sent to hospital after Augusta shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Law enforcement officers and rescue crews responded early Monday to a report of a gunshot wound.

News

Problem with vacuum brings out fire crews in Aiken County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in the 400 block of Lake Murray Drive in Aiken County, but it turned out to be a minor issue.

News

What’s the difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
With the November election less than 80 days away, many voters have questions about mail-in voting versus absentee voting.