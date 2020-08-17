GA girl donates proceeds from mask-making business to charity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -- People around the country are stepping up in different ways to help their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sa’Maya Harris is only 10-years-old. She says after hearing there was a need for masks, she decided to learn how to make them and start her own business.

“I was learning how to sew at that time,” Sa’Maya said. “And I asked my grandmother can you teach me how to sew masks? And she said are you sure? And I said yes.”

She began making them just a few months ago and with help from her mother and grandmother, she’s made over 100 masks for people across the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Sa’Maya says she shops for fabric weekly, and that it only takes her 15 to 20 minutes to make one mask. Whether it’s an adult or child, she says her masks are for everyone.

Sa’Maya is donating some of her proceeds to charity.

She says it feels good to help her community and give back.

“I believe if I give something to them, the offer will come back to me and that people are in need and I said ‘what better thing to do then give to them’.”

Sa’Maya says she plans on making masks during the school year as well and is thankful for the support she’s received.

