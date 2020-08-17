First day back brings second set of issues for McDuffie school families

MCDUFFIE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was the first day of class in McDuffie county with all the students there learning virtually. While they’ve set up a unique way to get kids better internet access, parents have other concerns.

Back to school is far from normal in McDuffie County. But it still involves school buses, resource officers, and even church parking lots.

The school system set up hot spots in places like this all across the county.

So, some students spent their first day back to school connected to Wi-Fi in a car outside their apartment. Others logged onto google classroom at home.

“The elementary student- she got excited for a day of doing nothing. They can’t do anything until Wednesday,” Paula James said.

James has two children in McDuffie County schools. She signed them both up for face-to-face instruction. And because of that her elementary school student can't pick her class materials up until tomorrow.

“I just kind of felt like that should’ve already been done before the first day of school,” she said.

And with everyone online, there's more than a few challenges for everyone to overcome. For those without Wi-Fi, there's 12 locations during the day and four at night where students can connect.

“You can’t sit in a car and do schooling for 8 hours, and that’s what a lot of these areas would have to do,” James explained.

Most parents we spoke with understand it's a complicated situation. No one wants school lunches delivered by bus.

But as some parents and children split time over a computer -- many are asking, could more be done?

“I feel like they could’ve reached out to the community to get a better understanding of where parents were coming from,” James said.

The goal obviously isn't to have some children learning from church parking lots. School officials will make a decision on in-person back to school on September 4.

News 12 has been trying to get in touch with the McDuffie County School System. No has gotten back to us yet. We will provide any updates.

