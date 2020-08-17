Advertisement

First day back brings second set of issues for McDuffie school families

As the first day of school kicks off, parents in McDuffie County are still facing an issue getting kids set up for virtual learning.
As the first day of school kicks off, parents in McDuffie County are still facing an issue getting kids set up for virtual learning.((Source: WRDW))
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDUFFIE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was the first day of class in McDuffie county with all the students there learning virtually. While they’ve set up a unique way to get kids better internet access, parents have other concerns.

Back to school is far from normal in McDuffie County. But it still involves school buses, resource officers, and even church parking lots.

The school system set up hot spots in places like this all across the county.

So, some students spent their first day back to school connected to Wi-Fi in a car outside their apartment. Others logged onto google classroom at home.

“The elementary student- she got excited for a day of doing nothing. They can’t do anything until Wednesday,” Paula James said.

James has two children in McDuffie County schools. She signed them both up for face-to-face instruction. And because of that her elementary school student can't pick her class materials up until tomorrow.

“I just kind of felt like that should’ve already been done before the first day of school,” she said.

And with everyone online, there's more than a few challenges for everyone to overcome. For those without Wi-Fi, there's 12 locations during the day and four at night where students can connect.

“You can’t sit in a car and do schooling for 8 hours, and that’s what a lot of these areas would have to do,” James explained.

Most parents we spoke with understand it's a complicated situation. No one wants school lunches delivered by bus.

But as some parents and children split time over a computer -- many are asking, could more be done?

“I feel like they could’ve reached out to the community to get a better understanding of where parents were coming from,” James said.

The goal obviously isn't to have some children learning from church parking lots. School officials will make a decision on in-person back to school on September 4.

News 12 has been trying to get in touch with the McDuffie County School System. No has gotten back to us yet. We will provide any updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Find schools meals for your Richmond County school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
All Richmond County students are eligible to receive meals during school closures due to COVID-19 provided by the Richmond County School Nutrition Program at no cost.

News

American Heart Association gives $2,000 grant to Lakeside Middle for health equipment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Lakeside Middle School was awarded a $2,000 grant from the American Heart Association to help provide PE equipment.

News

University of South Carolina students return to Columbia

Updated: 9 hours ago
Students at the university of South Carolina are back on campus.

News

Qualifying begins today for Richmond County school elections

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Qualifying for the Richmond County Board of Education election starts today.

Latest News

Back To School

Find where to get virtual learning devices for Richmond County students

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Richmond County School System (RCSS) technology distribution dates for families who requested devices during the virtual learning registration process begins August 17.

Coronavirus

Georgia district shuts down a third school due to COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
In Cherokee County, just north of Atlanta, a third school has shut down because of coronavirus. The superintendent sent a letter to parents saying Creekview High School is closing after 25 cases were reported.

News

More students in the CSRA are returning to school today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Whether in-person or from home, more students on both sides of the river are starting school today.

Coronavirus

11 CSRA school districts to receive PPE from Gov. McMaster plan

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT
|
By Jason Raven and Tyria Goines
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with legislative leaders, will deliver personal protective equipment to 70 school districts throughout the state, 11 being in the CSRA.

News

Georgia lawmaker wants school-safety whistleblowers

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT
|
By Staff
One Georgia lawmaker says she's looking for whistleblowers when it comes to school safety.

Back To School

You asked, they answered: What Aiken County officials say about start of school

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
The Aiken County Board of Education hosted a media Q-and-A, and we brought the biggest questions from our viewers.