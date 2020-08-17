Advertisement

Find schools meals for your Richmond County school

Teachers provide meals for their students before summer break in Cusseta, Ga.
Teachers provide meals for their students before summer break in Cusseta, Ga.(Brynn Anderson | AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All Richmond County students are eligible to receive meals during school closures due to COVID-19 provided by the Richmond County School Nutrition Program at no cost.

Meals will be available each Tuesday and Friday through the end of August. Both breakfast and lunch items are provided and are individually bagged.

Parents can pick up lunch(es) at the closest zoned school or from the bus stop closest to their residence. Children do not have to present to pick up lunches.

CLICK HERE to find the full bus and stop schedule for school meal pickup.

