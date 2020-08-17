Advertisement

1 person down in Augusta’s second shooting before noon

By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies and rescue crews responded just before midday Monday to a report of a shooting.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East View Drive.

One person was reported down.

Dispatchers confirmed at 11:45 a.m. that crews had arrived at the scene and were still there.

It was Augusta’s second shooting of the day.

The first was reported around 8:15 a.m. at a motel at 3654 Wheeler Road, according to authorities. One person was sent to a hospital with an arm injury.

