1 person down in Augusta’s second shooting before noon
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies and rescue crews responded just before midday Monday to a report of a shooting.
The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East View Drive.
One person was reported down.
Dispatchers confirmed at 11:45 a.m. that crews had arrived at the scene and were still there.
It was Augusta’s second shooting of the day.
The first was reported around 8:15 a.m. at a motel at 3654 Wheeler Road, according to authorities. One person was sent to a hospital with an arm injury.
