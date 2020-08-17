Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Looking dry for the first half of today with partly cloudy skies. Scattered storms are possible this afternoon through the evening hours as a cold front moves through the region. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with storms. Highs will be seasonal in the low 90s. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest during the day less than 10 mph.

A stalled front over the area coupled with an upper level trough will allow for numerous showers and storms this week across the CSRA. (WRDW)

Our weather pattern is expected to shift to a rainy, but slightly cooler outlook Tuesday through Friday next week. The cold front that moves through Monday will stall across the area for the rest of the week providing a trigger mechanism for storms each afternoon. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 80s during this time frame, but rain chances will be high. With the threat for heavy rain this week, clean out your gutters and storm drains to prepare for excess water.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected each afternoon Tuesday through Friday. Heavy rain could cause some flooding issues across the area this week. Lows each morning are expected to vary from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.