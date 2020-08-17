Problem with vacuum brings out fire crews in Aiken County
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in the 400 block of Lake Murray Drive in Aiken County, but it turned out to be a minor issue.
The location is in Aiken County just outside North Augusta.
The fire was reported at 7:56 a.m., and authorities feared someone might still be inside.
Arriving crews reported seeing light smoke coming from a large two-story house.
It turned out to be due to a problem with a vacuum device. The resident was allowed to return inside by 8:30 a.m.
