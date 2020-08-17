Crews respond to report of gunshot wound in Augusta
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers and rescue crews responded early Monday to a report of a gunshot wound.
The incident was initially reported at 8:18 a.m. as gunshots at a McDonald’s at 3646 Wheeler Road in Augusta.
Dispatchers told crews en route that the patient possibly suffered the gunshot wound to the arm at a nearby motel. The patient was in the parking lot of the McDonald’s, according the initial reports from arriving rescue crews.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.