Crews respond to report of gunshot wound in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers and rescue crews responded early Monday to a report of a gunshot wound.

The incident was initially reported at 8:18 a.m. as gunshots at a McDonald’s at 3646 Wheeler Road in Augusta.

Dispatchers told crews en route that the patient possibly suffered the gunshot wound to the arm at a nearby motel. The patient was in the parking lot of the McDonald’s, according the initial reports from arriving rescue crews.

