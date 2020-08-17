Could arrested man hold clues to fate of missing Georgia mom?

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Florida man now behind bars-- after investigators say he may have been the last person to see a Georgia mother before she went missing.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Shanon Ryan was arrested for lying to a federal officer.

Investigators have not said if the arrest is directly connected to Leila Cavett's disappearance.

They say he posted a Facebook video discussing the case in "vague and mysterious ways."

The search for Cavett started July 26 after her toddler was found alone in a parking lot.

