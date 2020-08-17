Could arrested man hold clues to fate of missing Georgia mom?
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Florida man now behind bars-- after investigators say he may have been the last person to see a Georgia mother before she went missing.
According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Shanon Ryan was arrested for lying to a federal officer.
Investigators have not said if the arrest is directly connected to Leila Cavett's disappearance.
They say he posted a Facebook video discussing the case in "vague and mysterious ways."
The search for Cavett started July 26 after her toddler was found alone in a parking lot.
