Advertisement

Conventions: What they’ll look like and how to watch

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nomination, the speeches, the balloon drop -- they are all staples of the political conventions. But not this year.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the national parties to change plans several times.

The Democrats are holding a four-day convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., but the delegates are staying home.

“You’re going to be able to see lots of different parts of the convention across lots of different platforms,” said David Bergstein from the Democratic National Committee.

Bergstein says the party will make all the convention activities available for the public to watch online.

“We’re going to meet you online, through traditional means, and through the latest cutting edge tactics,” he said.

The Republicans are sending six delegates from each state to Charlotte, N.C. for an in-person nominating event.

“The main speeches and fun, virtual content will be on all our platforms…culminating with the president’s speech,” explained Liz Harrington from the Republican National Committee.

Harrington says they want to get voters engaged.

“I think we can reach even more people than otherwise would have been able to go in person,” she said.

Molly O’Rourke teaches political communication at American University. She says this year’s changes are “on trend.”

“The last several convention cycles, conventions have been getting more scripted, more produced in effort to get the parties to really get stay on message,” O’Rourke explained.

That means fewer spontaneous moments like Al and Tipper Gore’s kiss, Clint Eastwood talking to a chair, and Bernie Sanders supporters holding a sit-in.

If you’re looking for the primetime coverage and analysis, don’t worry, that’s still happening on broadcast television. Check your local listings.

The Democrats have announced their schedule, list of speakers, and how you can watch. Click the links below to find out more. When the Republicans make their information available, we will list it here.

Democratic National Convention
How to watch the DNC
The Democratic National Convention takes place from August 17-20, 2020.
DNC schedule and speakers
The Democratic National Convention takes place from August 17-20, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

News

Report: Stacey Abrams was under heavy consideration by Biden’s team for VP

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was under consideration to be Joe Biden’s running mate until the very end, according to a report.

Politics

Greta Van Susteren weighs in on Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Greta Van Susteren tuned in with News 12 to discuss Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s picking Senator Kamala Harris for his running mate.

News

Georgia runoff elections: Here are the latest updates

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines and Ciara Cummings
Aug. 11 marked the day of the local and state runoff elections for Georgia. Here are the latest results of those races.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

News

Sen. Rick Scott discusses COVID-19 issues, Tampa event with president

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By Alana Austin
Sen. Rick Scott discusses the latest COVID-19 issues.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

News

McMaster order strengthening face mask rules goes into effect Monday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT
Tougher face mask ordinances issued last week by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 take effect Wednesday.

News

Graham to discuss telemedicine, broadband during visit

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Staff
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he'll be introducing legislation to help governors across the U.S. speed up the deployment of high-speed internet in areas that need it most.