Bulldogs Travel to Arkansas for 2020 Season Opener

ATHENS —— The Georgia Bulldogs will kick off the 2020 football season against Arkansas on Sept. 26 in Fayetteville, Ark., according to the Southeastern Conference, which announced openers for all 14 member schools Monday afternoon.

Georgia leads the all-time series with Arkansas by a 10-4 margin. The two programs last met six years ago, when the Bulldogs prevailed 45-32 in Little Rock on Oct. 18, 2014. Their last meeting in Fayetteville occurred in the 2009 season, when Georgia won 52-41.

The 2020 game will mark the Division I head coaching debut of Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, who spent the previous four seasons at Georgia, the first three as the offensive line coach and the final year as Associate Head Coach in charge of the offensive line.

Last month, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

The decision to limit competition to Conference-only opponents and rescheduling the SEC Championship Game is based on the need for maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to developments around the pandemic and continued advice from medical professionals.

Kickoff time and broadcast arrangements will be forthcoming. The SEC will release the remainder of the entire 2020 schedule Monday at 7:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.