Advertisement

Augustans rally behind the city’s Confederate monument

By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of people gathered on the steps of Augusta’s Confederate monument, hoping a rally would discourage the city from taking action to remove it. This comes one week after a counter protest to take down the monument.

Those at the event say it’s time to get out and speak up about how they feel about the monument.

“The good people don’t wanna get out and do anything. Well this is a call for all the good people to get out here and show support for a historical monument,” said Bert Brown, the organizer of the rally.

Brown says he’s a part of silent majority of people who want the monument to stay put. He says he won’t be silent anymore.

“It’s history. That’s the thing. People trying to wipe out history. They’re trying to rechange— rewrite history. No you can’t do that. You learn from history,” Brown said.

Javierus Gartrell and Jorae Jenkins were at the protest to take down the monument a week ago. They say they came to the rally to see what the opposition had to say.

“I think this thing needs to be taken down, and it needs to be removed. It’s been here for years, this is not the first go around with this,” said Jenkins. “We’ve been out here several years ago, 5 or 6 years ago, talking about the same issue.”

Some think the monument should be moved, but those at the rally say moving it won’t do the statue justice.

“You put it in a cemetery or a museum— who’s going to see it? Who’s going to learn from it?” said Brown.

Others, like Butch Smith, say there’s danger in getting rid of reminders of the past.

“So, remove history? No. Leave it up. Use it as a tool. Use it for education. Don’t remove it,” said Smith, “and I’ll refer everybody to Orson Well’s 1984 and you’ll understand why I say don’t remove history.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters gather to raise awareness to child sex trafficking

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Dozens of protesters met at the Augusta Common carrying signs and chanting in a march to end child exploitation on Sunday. Organizers say not enough people are aware of the problem, and are hoping to raise awareness.

News

‘That’s a slap in the face of the black people.’ Protesters gather calling for the removal of Louisville slave market

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Celeste Springer
The city of Louisville has approved to move the slave market, but protesters gathered downtown, saying moving it is simply not enough.

News

Two dead after Barnwell County crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Two people are dead after a collision near the Barnwell/Bamberg County line Saturday night.

News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Shalimar Drive

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Richmond County Dispatch confirms they are on the scene of a shooting at the 5500-block of Shalimar Dr.

Latest News

News

One dead after motorcycle accident in Augusta

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle death that happened in Augusta early Sunday morning.

News

Gov. Kemp issues new executive order outlining updated COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Bradley Mullis and Mariah Congedo
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a new executive order on Saturday to replace his previous order. That order was set to expire Saturday evening at 11:59 p.m. This new order will take effect Sunday and last through August 31st.

News

Arrest made in Perry death investigation

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says murder suspect Dameun Sanders is now in custody.

News

‘My soulmate is gone. It’s just devastating’ Family holds vigil for Julian Lewis in Sylvania

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
It has been one week since Julian Lewis was shot and killed by a now-former Georgia State Trooper. Friends, family, and the community are still looking for answers.

News

Community holds vigil to mourn Julian Lewis

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT

News

GA Department of Driver Services launches mail-in/fax services for mature citizens

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
By August 1, Georgia drivers aged 64 and older will be able to renew or replace their driver’s license without visiting a DDS center in person.