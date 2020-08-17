Augustans rally behind the city’s Confederate monument

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of people gathered on the steps of Augusta’s Confederate monument, hoping a rally would discourage the city from taking action to remove it. This comes one week after a counter protest to take down the monument.

Those at the event say it’s time to get out and speak up about how they feel about the monument.

“The good people don’t wanna get out and do anything. Well this is a call for all the good people to get out here and show support for a historical monument,” said Bert Brown, the organizer of the rally.

Brown says he’s a part of silent majority of people who want the monument to stay put. He says he won’t be silent anymore.

“It’s history. That’s the thing. People trying to wipe out history. They’re trying to rechange— rewrite history. No you can’t do that. You learn from history,” Brown said.

Javierus Gartrell and Jorae Jenkins were at the protest to take down the monument a week ago. They say they came to the rally to see what the opposition had to say.

“I think this thing needs to be taken down, and it needs to be removed. It’s been here for years, this is not the first go around with this,” said Jenkins. “We’ve been out here several years ago, 5 or 6 years ago, talking about the same issue.”

Some think the monument should be moved, but those at the rally say moving it won’t do the statue justice.

“You put it in a cemetery or a museum— who’s going to see it? Who’s going to learn from it?” said Brown.

Others, like Butch Smith, say there’s danger in getting rid of reminders of the past.

“So, remove history? No. Leave it up. Use it as a tool. Use it for education. Don’t remove it,” said Smith, “and I’ll refer everybody to Orson Well’s 1984 and you’ll understand why I say don’t remove history.”

