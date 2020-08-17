American Heart Association gives $2,000 grant to Lakeside Middle for health equipment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lakeside Middle School was awarded a $2,000 grant from the American Heart Association to help provide PE equipment.

According to the AHA, the grant is part of a nationwide grant program from the Kids Heart Challenge and the American Heart Challenge.

“The grant will enable our students and staff to enjoy more equipment for physical education classes, Tabata workouts, and after school athletics,” Penny Jackson, associate superintendent of Columbia County School District and American Heart Association Board Member, said in a statement. “The beauty of this grant is that it will not only be applied in the classroom, but there will be life-long lessons learned that our students can take with them forever.”

Grant recipients will be able to use the money to purchase additional PE equipment, provide CPR training resources, water bottle filling stations, and educational opportunities.

