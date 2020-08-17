Advertisement

American Heart Association gives $2,000 grant to Lakeside Middle for health equipment

Lakeside Middle School was awarded a $2,000 grant from the American Heart Association to help provide PE equipment.
Lakeside Middle School was awarded a $2,000 grant from the American Heart Association to help provide PE equipment.(KSFY)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lakeside Middle School was awarded a $2,000 grant from the American Heart Association to help provide PE equipment.

According to the AHA, the grant is part of a nationwide grant program from the Kids Heart Challenge and the American Heart Challenge.

“The grant will enable our students and staff to enjoy more equipment for physical education classes, Tabata workouts, and after school athletics,” Penny Jackson, associate superintendent of Columbia County School District and American Heart Association Board Member, said in a statement. “The beauty of this grant is that it will not only be applied in the classroom, but there will be life-long lessons learned that our students can take with them forever.”

Grant recipients will be able to use the money to purchase additional PE equipment, provide CPR training resources, water bottle filling stations, and educational opportunities.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GA girl donates proceeds from mask-making business to charity

Updated: moments ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
People around the country are stepping up in different ways to help their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Could arrested man hold clues to fate of missing Georgia mom?

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Florida man now behind bars-- after investigators say he may have been the last person to see a Georgia mother before she went missing.

News

Road projects to cause closures this week in CSRA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Heads up, drivers, for these projects that will cause road and lane closures this week in the CSRA.

News

University of South Carolina students return to Columbia

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students at the university of South Carolina are back on campus.

Latest News

Crime

One person sent to hospital after Augusta shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Law enforcement officers and rescue crews responded early Monday to a report of a gunshot wound.

News

Problem with vacuum brings out fire crews in Aiken County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in the 400 block of Lake Murray Drive in Aiken County, but it turned out to be a minor issue.

News

What’s the difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
With the November election less than 80 days away, many voters have questions about mail-in voting versus absentee voting.

News

Qualifying begins today for Richmond County school elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Qualifying for the Richmond County Board of Education election starts today.

Coronavirus

Georgia district shuts down a third school due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
In Cherokee County, just north of Atlanta, a third school has shut down because of coronavirus. The superintendent sent a letter to parents saying Creekview High School is closing after 25 cases were reported.

News

More students in the CSRA are returning to school today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Whether in-person or from home, more students on both sides of the river are starting school today.