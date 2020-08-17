Advertisement

Allowing mask mandates marks a change for Georgia’s governor

Aug. 17, 2020
ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order allows cities to impose mask mandate to curb the spread of coronavirus.

But there are limitations. 

The order issued Saturday also extends the duration for which medically fragile need to shelter in place, as well as continuing a ban on large gatherings.

The change allowing mask mandates, however, marks a shift for the Republican governor who has opposed local mask mandates and even sued over one in Atlanta.

He also previously explicitly declared null the mandates approved by communities that include Augusta. 

As with previous orders, the one issued Saturday says residents and visitors of the state are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings when they are outside of their homes, except when eating, drinking or exercising outside.

But unlike previous orders, this one allows local governments in counties that have reached a “threshold requirement” to require the wearing of masks on government-owned property.

The governor says city or county governments can only pass a mandate if they have seen 100 or more cases per 100-thousand people in the past 14 days.

Data from Georgia’s Department of Public Health shows all Georgia counties in the CSRA meet that requirement.

The order also says mask mandates can only be enforced in public areas and buildings.

