Two dead after Barnwell County crash

BARNWELL, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Coroner’s office says two people have died after a two-car motor vehicle crash Saturday night.

20-year-old Kiana Sanders of Blackville, SC and 49-year-old Margaret Gossett of Walterboro, SC were the drivers of the vehicles and both were pronounced dead on the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Denise Gibson.

The collision occurred on Highway 78 East near the Barnwell/Bamberg County line around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Investigators say toxicology testing will be performed, and the case is under investigation by the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.