Texas National Guard soldier dies in training at Fort Hood

In this April 2, 2014, file photo, members of the media wait outside of the Bernie Beck Gate, an entrance to the Fort Hood military base in Fort Hood, Texas.
In this April 2, 2014, file photo, members of the media wait outside of the Bernie Beck Gate, an entrance to the Fort Hood military base in Fort Hood, Texas.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The Texas Military Department says a Texas Army National Guard soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Hood.

The department says in a news release that 36-year-old Sgt. Bradley Moore of Mansfield died Thursday during land navigation training.

The statement says Moore’s death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

At least four U.S. Army soldiers at Fort Hood have been found dead near the base since June.

There’s no indication the deaths are related.

