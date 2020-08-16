One dead after motorcycle accident in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle death that happened in Augusta early Sunday morning.

Officials say 39-year-old Thomas Williams, Jr. of Keysville, Georgia was riding a motorcycle westbound on the 3000 block of Washington Road just after 2 o’clock. They say an SUV was pulling out of the Heritage Inn on Washington Road. That’s when they say Williams hit the driver’s side of the SUV.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene and his body will be taken for an autopsy.

