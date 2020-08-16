Advertisement

Mayor defends Chicago police after clash with protesters

In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference in Hall A at the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago.
In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference in Hall A at the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is praising police for “fairly quickly” settling weekend protests that devolved into violent skirmishes.

Her comments Sunday come as activists and other elected officials blasted police for aggressive tactics.

Police say there were two dozen arrests and multiple injuries in Saturday’s demonstrations.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said a march started around noon Saturday and began peacefully.

But he says a separate demonstration broke off resulting in two dozen arrests, 17 injured police officers and at least two injured protesters.

None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

National

Texas police say 3 officers shot, but in stable condition

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.

National

Portland police declare riot, use smoke to clear crowd

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot was declared in Oregon’s biggest city as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in Portland.

National

5 people wounded in shooting at flea market in San Antonio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in San Antonio say at least five people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting at a flea market.

Latest News

National

Conventions: What they’ll look like and how to watch

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

White House makes USPS pledge amid growing criticism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Major developments on the chaotic situation involving the postal service and mail-in ballots.

National

Lightning sparks new wildfires across California

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California early Sunday and stoked a huge forest fire that has forced hundreds of people from their homes north of Los Angeles.

National

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel amid deal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.

National

Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of Minneapolis says protesters have vandalized a precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks.

National Politics

White House’s Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president.