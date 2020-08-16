Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is not looking as stormy as yesterday but you can still expect the chance for a few isolated storms to form later in the day. Most storms that form will be along or south of I-20. This will be thanks to an upper level trough transitioning towards the east coast, which should allow some slightly drier air to move in out of the northwest. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s. Winds are expected to turn out of the northwest between 3-8 mph.

Scattered storms are possible Monday afternoon through the evening hours. Highs will be seasonal in the low 90s. Winds will be variable throughout the day generally less than 10 mph.

Our weather pattern is expected to shift to a rainy, but slightly cooler outlook Tuesday through Friday next week. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s later next week during this time frame, but rain chances will be high. This is going to be from a stalled front over the region that will bring slightly cooler air at the surface, cloudy skies, and on/off showers and storms.

A cooler pattern expected for this upcoming week. Rain chances look to be high as well.
A cooler pattern expected for this upcoming week. Rain chances look to be high as well.(WRDW)

