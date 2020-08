AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch confirms they are on the scene of a shooting at the 5500-block of Shalimar Dr. in Augusta.

They say at least one person is hurt. The call came in at 4:16 p.m. on Saturday.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

