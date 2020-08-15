‘My soulmate is gone. It’s just devastating’ Family holds vigil for Julian Lewis in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It has been one week since Julian Lewis was shot and killed by a now-former Georgia State Trooper. Friends, family, and the community are still looking for answers.

According to investigators, the trooper, Jacob Thompson shot Lewis during an attempted traffic stop on a dirt road in Sylvania, Georgia. The community gathered tonight on that same road, to hold a vigil in memory of Lewis.

It was a night of sadness and questions, with the downtown of Sylvania turned into a grieving site.

“I don’t know if this was a hate crime, I don’t know anything, but I would like to know why. Why did my brother die?” Jackie Rose, sister of Lewis, said.

“My soulmate is gone. It’s just devastating. And I wish that on nobody. Nobody,” Betty Lewis, wife of Lewis, said.

And though the ex-trooper is now arrested and accused of murder -- they say, there is still work to be done.

“The police have a tough job. We empower them with a lot of authority. We give to them a badge and a gun. And to whom much is given, much is required,” Francys Johnson, attorney and vigil speaker, said.

They say change needs to happen now, before someone else becomes a victim.

“This isn’t a new isolated problem; this has been going on for 400 years,” James Woodall, another vigil speaker, said.

Change needs to happen so wives like Betty don’t have to say goodbye to their husbands, like she did.

