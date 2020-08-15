GA Department of Driver Services launches mail-in/fax services for mature citizens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - By August 1, Georgia drivers aged 64 and older will be able to renew or replace their driver’s license without visiting a DDS center in person.

A recent DDS rule change allows the required vision exam to be submitted with their application remotely as long as it has been completed by a licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist.

Georgia Law O.C.G.A. § 40-5-33(4)(c)(1) requires that customers 64 years of age and older take and pass a Vision Exam prior to receiving or renewing a Driver’s License.

All customers may also complete the vision exam at a DDS Customer Service Center. Customer 64 years of age or older who cannot visit a DDS location may also:

Complete the DDS Online Application

Submit the following by mail or fax:

Vision Report (DDS-MR-274) or a vision exam dated within the last two years

Two proofs of physical Georgia residency

Pay the $32 License Fee with a credit card using the Credit Card Payment Authorization Form (DDS-100) by secure fax to (678) 413-8555.

Customers may also mail a money order, cashier’s check or personal check for payment to the following address:

Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

Attn: Central Issuance

PO Box 80447

Conyers, GA 30013

For complete driver services information including a menu of Online Services, please visit www.dds.georgia.gov.

