GA Department of Driver Services launches mail-in/fax services for mature citizens

A new study from AAA suggests drivers, especially older drivers, have trouble multi-tasking when behind the wheel. (Source: NBC)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - By August 1, Georgia drivers aged 64 and older will be able to renew or replace their driver’s license without visiting a DDS center in person. 

A recent DDS rule change allows the required vision exam to be submitted with their application remotely as long as it has been completed by a licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist.

Georgia Law O.C.G.A. § 40-5-33(4)(c)(1) requires that customers 64 years of age and older take and pass a Vision Exam prior to receiving or renewing a Driver’s License. 

All customers may also complete the vision exam at a DDS Customer Service Center.  Customer 64 years of age or older who cannot visit a DDS location may also:

  • Complete the DDS Online Application
  • Submit the following by mail or fax:
  • Vision Report (DDS-MR-274) or a vision exam dated within the last two years
  • Two proofs of physical Georgia residency
  • Pay the $32 License Fee with a credit card using the Credit Card Payment Authorization Form (DDS-100) by secure fax to (678) 413-8555.

Customers may also mail a money order, cashier’s check or personal check for payment to the following address:

Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

Attn:  Central Issuance

PO Box 80447

Conyers, GA 30013

For complete driver services information including a menu of Online Services, please visit www.dds.georgia.gov.

