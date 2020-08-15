Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More clouds than sun are expected as we head through your Saturday morning. Highs in the afternoon will be seasonal in the low 90s. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon through around sunset. Downpours could cause isolated flooding issues for low lying and poor drainage areas. An isolated warning for strong winds can’t be ruled out either. Winds will be out of the southwest during the day between 5-10 mph.

Sunday is not looking as stormy, but still expect patchy fog for your morning with a few isolated storms forming later in the day. This will be thanks to an upper level trough transitioning towards the east coast, which should allow some slightly drier air to move in out of the northwest. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to low 90s. Winds are expected to turn out of the north between 5-10 mph.

A yellow light for your Car Wash Forecast today and tomorrow thanks to afternoon and evening rain chances. (WRDW)

Isolated storms are possible again Monday afternoon, but shouldn’t be too widespread. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s.

Our weather pattern is expected to shift to a rainy, but cooler outlook Wednesday through Friday next week. Highs are expected to remain in the 80s later next week during this time frame, but rain chances will be high. This is looking like a cold air damming set up that should allow for slightly cooler and drier air at the surface, cloudy skies, and on/off showers and storms.

