Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More clouds than sun are expected as we head through your Saturday morning. Highs in the afternoon will be seasonal in the low 90s. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon through around sunset. Downpours could cause isolated flooding issues for low lying and poor drainage areas. An isolated warning for strong winds can’t be ruled out either. Winds will be out of the southwest during the day between 5-10 mph.

Sunday is not looking as stormy, but still expect patchy fog for your morning with a few isolated storms forming later in the day. This will be thanks to an upper level trough transitioning towards the east coast, which should allow some slightly drier air to move in out of the northwest. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to low 90s. Winds are expected to turn out of the north between 5-10 mph.

A yellow light for your Car Wash Forecast today and tomorrow thanks to afternoon and evening rain chances.
A yellow light for your Car Wash Forecast today and tomorrow thanks to afternoon and evening rain chances.(WRDW)

Isolated storms are possible again Monday afternoon, but shouldn’t be too widespread. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s.

Our weather pattern is expected to shift to a rainy, but cooler outlook Wednesday through Friday next week. Highs are expected to remain in the 80s later next week during this time frame, but rain chances will be high. This is looking like a cold air damming set up that should allow for slightly cooler and drier air at the surface, cloudy skies, and on/off showers and storms.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

News

Grovetown storm damage blamed on microburst

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
Officials say they know more about what caused storm damage this week in Grovetown.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Latest News

News

Storm topples trees, caused power outages in Grovetown

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
Power crews were out working in Grovetown early this morning after a storm toppled trees and caused other problems Wednesday.

News

See the damage storm left behind in Grovetown

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:13 AM EDT
Here's a look at the situation in Grovetown after a storm moved through on the night of Aug. 12, 2020.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:52 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:23 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:19 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.