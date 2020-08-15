Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Scattered storms will be possible through sunset and then turn isolated towards midnight. Most storm activity should be dying out after midnight. Patchy fog is going to be possible early Sunday morning around sunrise, but shouldn’t be too widespread thanks to low level cloud cover early in the morning. Lows will drop to the mid and low 70s by early Sunday.

Sunday is not looking as stormy, but still expecting a few isolated storms to form later in the day. Most storms that form will be along or south of I-20. This will be thanks to an upper level trough transitioning towards the east coast, which should allow some slightly drier air to move in out of the northwest. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s. Winds are expected to turn out of the northwest between 3-8 mph.

The early morning bite will likely be best Sunday when temperatures are cooler and skies are partly cloudy. (WRDW)

Scattered storms are possible Monday afternoon through the evening hours. Highs will be seasonal in the low 90s. Winds will be variable throughout the day generally less than 10 mph.

Our weather pattern is expected to shift to a rainy, but slightly cooler outlook Wednesday through Friday next week. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 80s later next week during this time frame, but rain chances will be high. This is going to be from a stalled front over the region that will bring slightly cooler air at the surface, cloudy skies, and on/off showers and storms.

Our pattern is expected to be slightly cooler next week. Rain chances look to be high though. (WRDW)

