Arrest made in Perry death investigation

PERRY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested 28-year-old Dameun Jeff Sanders in connection to a murder that occurred in Salley on August 13th.

Deputies say they responded to shots being fired in Perry, SC around 4:30 p.m. on August 13th, and were told someone had been shot. They say they found a gunshot victim unresponsive in the yard of 265 Roberts Street East, with wounds to his upper body.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Garrick Kelly. Kelly was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses say Sanders had jumped into a black sedan and fled the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says patrol units eventually found Sanders’ alleged getaway car, but he was not there.

Investigators say Sanders was found and taken into custody by West Columbia PD without incident late on August 14th.

Sanders is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

