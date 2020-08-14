Advertisement

You asked, they answered: here’s what Aiken County says about back to school

By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education hosted a media Q-and-A and we brought the biggest questions from our viewers about the changes and concerns with going back to school.

One viewer asked what number of cases would result in the county going fully virtual.

"It would be decided once that happens. We would evaluate the numbers and make that determination. But there is not a standard number that we would use," Monica Mazzell, Supervisor of Nursing and Health Services answered.

That being said, the district was quick to point out they have an advisory counsel solely dedicated to monitoring cases and recommending plans to the board.

"They're having conversations weekly about what it looks like in-- specifically in our area," said Jeanie Glover, Chief Officer of Instruction.

Another parent wanted to know what the plans for temperature checks were. Though the district did originally plan to check students twice a day, that's been changed. The district is now relying on parents to pull out the thermometer at home.

"There are logistical issues with implementing mass screenings of that nature," said Mazzell. "Instead, we're asking parents to please screen their children in the morning before sending them to school for temperature and any other symptoms."

Concerns over mask requirements were brought up. Students ages 3 and older, without medical conditions that would interfere, are required to wear masks on buses, in hallways, and in common areas. They'll be able to take off masks in the classroom with permission from a teacher.

Other viewers wanted to know why Aiken iNNOVATE, the school’s fully virtual option has a waitlist. The county said it came down to balancing the number of students who wanted to go virtual, and the number of teachers available. 

“Mostly because of staffing reasons,” said Micki Dove, AIKEN iNNOVATE Leader and Director of Curriculum Support. “In May we knew that we’re going to need to offer an online option for virtual full time for our families, but I don’t think at that time we anticipated the interest.”

The waitlist for Aiken iNNOVATE is currently around 500 people, said the Aiken County School District. They currently have around 7,000 students currently set to be in the program. The deadline to switch your student out of the Aiken iNNOVATE program, and make room for others on the waitlist, is Friday.

Finally, the board says the long-awaited announcement of cohort assignments will come out Friday sometime after 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

