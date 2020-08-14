Advertisement

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf surveys storm damage in Mississippi in this April file photo.
Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf surveys storm damage in Mississippi in this April file photo.(Source: WDAM/Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The two most senior officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

The Government Accountability Office says acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and his acting deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, are ineligible to run the agency under the Vacancy Reform Act.

It was not immediately clear what effects the determination would have on DHS, an agency that has acting officials in a number of prominent roles and is at the forefront of key administration initiatives on immigration and law enforcement.

The report does not carry the force of law, though it could be a factor in lawsuits challenging administration policies or influence members of Congress.

For its part, DHS rejected the finding.

"We wholeheartedly disagree with the GAO's baseless report and plan to issue a formal response to this shortly," the agency said in a written response to The Associated Press.

The Government Accountability Office said it has asked the DHS inspector general, a Trump appointee, to review the situation and determine if the violation affects decisions they have taken.

Both Wolf and Cuccinelli should resign, according to Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

"GAO's damning opinion paints a disturbing picture of the Trump Administration playing fast and loose by bypassing the Senate confirmation process to install ideologues," the two Democrats said in a joint statement.

The GAO analysis traces the violation back to a tumultuous period at DHS in 2019 when then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned. It found that she was improperly replaced by Kevin McAleenan under the rules governing succession in federal agencies.

McAleenan altered the rules of succession after he was subsequently removed, but GAO's legal analysis concluded that the later appointments of Wolf and Cuccinelli were invalid.

Opponents of administration policies have already sought to use their uncertain status in legal challenges. In March, a federal judge in Washington said Cuccinelli's appointment violated the 1998 Vacancy Reform Act and set aside a directive he issued that granted people seeking asylum less time to consult with an attorney before a screening interview.

DHS is the third-largest Cabinet agency, with about 240,000 employees.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for missing 16-year-old

Updated: 5 minutes ago
She may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

News

Local office manager stole $893K giving herself a raise, authorities say

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Authorities explained Friday how a woman allegedly embezzled $893,353 from her employer by giving herself am unauthorized pay raise.

News

See this stunning drone flyover of Grovetown storm damage

Updated: 18 minutes ago
This storm damage in Grovetown was caused by straight-line winds from a collapsing thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Latest News

National Politics

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions.

National

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes.

National

How to plan holiday travel for maximum flexibility in 2020

Updated: 56 minutes ago
You can take extra precautions to book highly flexible travel so that if (and when) plans change, you won’t lose money.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham’s Trump-Russia probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

News

SRS gains 66 coronavirus cases in a week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Savannah River Site said that as of today, there have been 368 cases of coronavirus among its workforce of 11,000.

Coronavirus

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.