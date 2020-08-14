Advertisement

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate that all Americans wear masks for the next three months, accusing the Democratic presidential candidate of politicizing an issue Trump himself has used for political gain in recent months.

Trump claimed Biden has been wrong about the coronavirus pandemic at every turn, “ignoring the scientific evidence and putting left-wing politics before facts and evidence.” Trump went on to falsely say that Biden was advocating for the president to use executive power to institute a nationwide mask mandate and that Biden was in favor of “locking all Americans in their basements for months on end.”

“To Joe, I would say stop playing politics with the virus,” the Republican president said at a White House press briefing.

Biden did not call for an executive order, but he did at an earlier campaign event call for the institution of “a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately.” Biden clarified, however, that it should be left up to the governors to make mask-wearing mandatory. He said nothing about keeping Americans indoors, but he has argued that economic reopenings in states have been rushed and without proper guidance from the federal government to keep Americans safe.

Trump spent the early months of the pandemic refusing to wear a mask during public appearances, ridiculing reporters who wore them and retweeting messages making fun of Biden for wearing a mask and implying that he looked weak. Trump first wore a mask in public about a month ago, during a visit to a military hospital, and he has since expressed support for them at times.

On Thursday, he said it’s patriotic for Americans to wear masks, but he added, “maybe they’re great, and maybe they’re just good. Maybe they’re not so good.”

Biden, at his earlier event, said all Americans should wear masks, citing health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from the coronavirus over the next three months. The Democratic presidential candidate also responded to those who push back against such mandates.

“This is America. Be a patriot,” he said. “Protect your fellow citizens. Step up. Do the right thing.”

The back-and-forth marked a new line of attack from Trump, who is trailing Biden significantly in most nationwide and swing state surveys. Biden has made what he says is Trump's mishandling of the pandemic — which has now caused the deaths of at least 167,000 people in the United States — a centerpiece of his attacks on the president.

While Trump has charged that if Biden were elected he would cause everything from a stock market crash to a surge of crime in the suburbs, he has largely avoided taking Biden on when it comes to the pandemic, choosing instead to deflect blame for the deaths and economic damage.

On Wednesday, when the U.S. reported 1,499 new coronavirus deaths, the highest number in a day since May, Trump pushed for schools and businesses to continue opening and called for college football to go on despite several leading leagues deciding to cancel this year’s season.

On Thursday, he again dismissed critics who say he was too slow to react to the pandemic in the U.S., claiming on Fox Business Network that “nobody blames me.”

“Look, we got hit by the China plague, and we’re not going to forget it,” he said, “We got hit by the China plague.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blythe man gets 15 years for shooting at law enforcement copter

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Blythe man has been sentenced to more than 15 years behind federal bars for shooting at a law enforcement helicopter.

News

Learn about lawmaker's effort to get whistleblowers

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Georgia state Rep. Beth Moore has set up an email address where students and teachers can report school safety problems.

News

No decision reached after Ga. high court considers ex-deputies’ case

Updated: 13 minutes ago
There’s no decision yet in the case of three former Washington County deputies charged in the death of Eurie Martin after he was tased three years ago.

News

Here's what happened in court case of former local deputies

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Georgia Supreme Court took up the case of three former Washington County deputies charged in the taser death of a man three years ago.

News

South Georgia school bus crash kills man, injures kids

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One man is dead and six children are injured after a school bus crash in south Georgia.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.

News

Learn about Blythe man's helicopter shooting case

Updated: 24 minutes ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 a.m. (recurring).

News

Georgia lawmaker wants school-safety whistleblowers

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One Georgia lawmaker says she's looking for whistleblowers when it comes to school safety.

News

This local 100-year-old has some advice for getting through troubled times

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
With a century under her belt, Ada McDaniel says you should never give up in troubled times like the ones we are facing today.

News

The secret to pushing through 100 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local resident Ada McDaniel says you should never give up in troubled times like the ones we are facing today.