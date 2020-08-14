Advertisement

This local 100-year-old has some advice for getting through troubled times

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With 100 years under her belt, one local woman has lots of stories to tell.

From happy memories to life struggles, Mrs. Ada McDaniel says you should never give up in troubled times like the ones we are facing today.

At 100 years old, she has seen and done it all.

“The more you know, the more you can do,” she said. 

She says that as a little girl, she faced many setbacks, like dropping out of school in the sixth grade to take care of her mother.

And with that desire, she kept pushing.

“I always wanted to go to school and finish. I always had that desire,” she said.

“I don’t give up easy now.”

She later she went back to finish school — and got her high school diploma at 50 years old.

“I pray and thank the Lord for it, too, because it was something I had always wanted,” she said. 

McDaniel says there were rough patches in her life, but there were good memories, too.

“And, boy, we would be dancing away,” she said.

She shared memories of singing and dancing, which are among many things she loves to do.

“Charleston, you’re my baby, Charleston, don’t be maybe, Charleston, you’re my baby now, and do something else,” she sang

And even though she says she can’t do the split or the back bend anymore, there is one dance she still has in her back pocket — even with 100 years under her belt: “Campbell Walk.”

And yes, she’s still got it.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blythe man gets 15 years for shooting at law enforcement copter

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Blythe man has been sentenced to more than 15 years behind federal bars for shooting at a law enforcement helicopter.

News

Learn about lawmaker's effort to get whistleblowers

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Georgia state Rep. Beth Moore has set up an email address where students and teachers can report school safety problems.

News

No decision reached after Ga. high court considers ex-deputies’ case

Updated: 13 minutes ago
There’s no decision yet in the case of three former Washington County deputies charged in the death of Eurie Martin after he was tased three years ago.

News

Here's what happened in court case of former local deputies

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Georgia Supreme Court took up the case of three former Washington County deputies charged in the taser death of a man three years ago.

News

South Georgia school bus crash kills man, injures kids

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One man is dead and six children are injured after a school bus crash in south Georgia.

Latest News

News

Learn about Blythe man's helicopter shooting case

Updated: 24 minutes ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 a.m. (recurring).

News

Georgia lawmaker wants school-safety whistleblowers

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One Georgia lawmaker says she's looking for whistleblowers when it comes to school safety.

News

The secret to pushing through 100 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local resident Ada McDaniel says you should never give up in troubled times like the ones we are facing today.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Augusta mayor and officials to hold COVID-19 conference today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other city and state officials, will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 efforts in the City of Augusta and recent executive orders from the state and local governments.