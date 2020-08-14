This local 100-year-old has some advice for getting through troubled times

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With 100 years under her belt, one local woman has lots of stories to tell.

From happy memories to life struggles, Mrs. Ada McDaniel says you should never give up in troubled times like the ones we are facing today.

At 100 years old, she has seen and done it all.

“The more you know, the more you can do,” she said.

She says that as a little girl, she faced many setbacks, like dropping out of school in the sixth grade to take care of her mother.

And with that desire, she kept pushing.

“I always wanted to go to school and finish. I always had that desire,” she said.

“I don’t give up easy now.”

She later she went back to finish school — and got her high school diploma at 50 years old.

“I pray and thank the Lord for it, too, because it was something I had always wanted,” she said.

McDaniel says there were rough patches in her life, but there were good memories, too.

“And, boy, we would be dancing away,” she said.

She shared memories of singing and dancing, which are among many things she loves to do.

“Charleston, you’re my baby, Charleston, don’t be maybe, Charleston, you’re my baby now, and do something else,” she sang

And even though she says she can’t do the split or the back bend anymore, there is one dance she still has in her back pocket — even with 100 years under her belt: “Campbell Walk.”

And yes, she’s still got it.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.