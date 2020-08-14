Advertisement

This is the suspect in yesterday’s Aiken County slaying

Dameun Jeff Sanders
Dameun Jeff Sanders(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PERRY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for any information on the whereabouts of a wanted murder suspect.

Dameun Jeff Sanders (28) of Windsor, SC is wanted on suspicion of Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Yesterday afternoon, August 13th around 4:30 pm, deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in Perry, SC. Moments afterwards, the 911 caller told dispatchers that someone had been shot and that they were lying in the yard of 265 Roberts Street East. When responders arrived on scene, a gunshot victim was found unresponsive with apparent wounds to his upper body. Witnesses told investigators that the shooting suspect, Sanders, was wearing red pants and a gray shirt when jumped into a black in color sedan, fleeing the area. The victim, Kelly Garrick (28), identified by Coroner Darryl Ables, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Patrol units that were saturating the area, found the Sanders’ getaway vehicle at 185 Conestoga Way, however Sanders was not there when deputies arrived. Sanders should be considered as armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Sanders, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Phone tip-1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)Web tip- www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.Mobile tip- Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android DeviceACSO Mobile App-Downloaded from App Store or Google Play

EARLIER:

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 28-year-old Salley man in a shooting.

The coroner responded to a shooting incident involving a fatality in the 200 block of Roberts Street around 4:49 p.m. Thursday.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Erik Abdullah said a male opened fire and drove away from the scene.

No word on the identity of the suspect.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Garrick Kelly, of Salley, who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Kelly will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry.

No other information can be given at this time.

