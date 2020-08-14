Advertisement

SRS gains 66 coronavirus cases in a week

By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site has gained 66 cases of coronavirus among its workforce in the past week.

Spokeswoman Amy Boyette announced that as of Friday morning, there had been a total of 368 cases of COVID-19 among its workforce. She said 245 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work.

On Aug, 7, there had been 302 confirmed cases at the U.S. Department of Energy complex.

The workforce totals more than 11,000 at the 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex that spans parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

